Local

Vermont

Vermont's Wild Turkeys Are A Restoration Success Story

The state has a population of nearly 50,000 wild turkeys

wild_turkey_nj.jpg

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says Vermont's wild turkey population is the result of a successful wildlife restoration project.

The department says wild turkeys had disappeared from the state in the mid-to-late 1800s when land was cleared for farming, destroying habitat.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It says in 1969 and 1970, the department stocked 31 wild turkeys in Rutland County as the state's forest habitat could again support the birds.

Wildlife biologists moved groups of the turkeys north.

Local

19 mins ago

St. Francis House Helps Feed Families In Need On Thanksgiving

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Rapid COVID Tests a Must for Some This Thanksgiving

The department says now the state has a population of nearly 50,000 wild turkeys.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontturkeywildlifeWildlife biologistVermont Department of Fish and Wildlife
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us