Vitamin Sea Brewing to open brewery and taproom in Plymouth

Last summer, it was reported that an award-winning brewery in Weymouth was looking to open a second location on the South Shore, and now we have learned a bit more about it, including where it will be located.

According to a Facebook post from the business, Vitamin Sea Brewing is planning to open in downtown Plymouth, with the space including a taproom that will offer a variety of panini along with Vitamin Sea's beer options, and an event space will be set up as well. More information should be out soon--including an exact location--so keep checking back for updates.

In July of 2023, Vitamin Sea mentioned a second location coming to the South Shore, including a blueprint for what would apparently be its new outlet. The website for the business, which won Boston Magazine's 2019 Malt Madness (a people's choice award for best brewery in New England), can be found at https://vitaminseabrewing.com.

