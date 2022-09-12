Vt. Lawmaker Honored at Event Attended by Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

A Vermont lawmaker has received international recognition for her work.

Rep. Taylor Small, P/D-Winooski, traveled to Manchester, England last week to attend a summit hosted by the organization One Young World, which aims to boost engagement from young people in the political process.

Small, 28, was one of five recipients of One Young World’s politician of the year award, and the only one from the United States. The award recognizes leaders between the ages of 18-35 who are impacting the lives of young people in the places they serve. More than 2,000 nominees from around the world were considered, organizers said.

Small, who is transgender, was recognized for securing unanimous political support in Vermont for a law change that bars criminal suspects from justifying violence against LGBTQ+ people because of a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2021, NECN covered Small’s advocacy to eliminate the so-called “gay panic defense” in Vermont.

In an interview Monday with NECN, Small said many 20-somethings face steep barriers to entering politics.

"The primary barrier for young leaders to be able to get into these roles in the first place is being taken seriously," Small lamented. "It’s being seen as the leaders that they are. I mean, so often, when a young leader comes into this work, they’re told to wait. They’re told to listen and not speak, that there’s more for them to learn."

Small went on to say she believes young leaders can positively impact politicians they serve with who are older.

"Mentorship doesn’t just go from older generations down to younger generations," the lawmaker said. "It’s a two-way street: young mentors are able to show what the needs of the world today are, and can change the blueprint that has been written before us, rather than always just trying to always learn from what has happened. Because as we know, what’s already happened, the plans that are already in place, aren’t working."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended the One Young World summit last week in Manchester. Small noted the event took place very shortly before the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Small said it was a fascinating time to be in the United Kingdom, to witness the outpouring of emotions and displays following the queen’s passing.

Small now must turn her attention to re-election. She is in a three-person race for one of Winooski’s two seats in the Vermont House of Representatives.

Small’s opponents in the November election are Democrat Daisy Berbeco and Independent Jordan Matte.