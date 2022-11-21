Local

WALPOLE

Walpole Police Officer Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash

An officer riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle suffered significant injuries in a crash and was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital

A police officer in Walpole, Massachusetts, was injured Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash.

The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, suffered significant injuries was airlifted to a Boston hospital after the crash with a civilian sedan, according to the department.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Spring Street, police said.

Authorities said the sedan's driver was unhurt and released after being evaluated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the department said.

