Warwick man arrested and charged with enticement and obscenity

A man from Warwick, Rhode Island has been detained by federal authorities after attempting to entice an 11-year-old to engage in sexual activity and sending obscene material to her.

Court documents say 42-year-old Jeffery Locke Slinn used multiple accounts to communicate with underage girls.

Authorities say that Slinn had exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with an 11-year-old girl from New Jersey, attempting to get her to engage in sexual conduct.

His arrest happened on October 26 and he is being formally charged by federal authorities with attempted enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was ordered to be detained in federal custody after his initial appearance in U.S. District Court.