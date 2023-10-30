Warwick

Warwick man arrested and charged with enticement and obscenity

Court documents say 42-year-old Jeffery Locke Slinn used multiple accounts to communicate with underage girls.

A man from Warwick, Rhode Island has been detained by federal authorities after attempting to entice an 11-year-old to engage in sexual activity and sending obscene material to her.

Authorities say that Slinn had exchanged sexually explicit pictures and videos with an 11-year-old girl from New Jersey, attempting to get her to engage in sexual conduct.

His arrest happened on October 26 and he is being formally charged by federal authorities with attempted enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

He was ordered to be detained in federal custody after his initial appearance in U.S. District Court.

