WATCH: Out-of-control truck slams into sign, narrowly avoids car with woman and baby inside

Dramatic surveillance video showed a red truck speeding off a busy road in Bellingham, Massachusetts, taking out the sign for an ice cream shop before racing through a parking lot and narrowly missing an SUV with people inside on Sunday night.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Marcoux was under the influence when he side-swiped another vehicle on Pulaski Boulevard and hit a stone wall before driving off the road.

The family who owns the ice cream shop said Marcoux came within inches of slamming into a woman and her child who were inside an SUV parked outside their business.

“You could see them lean out of the way and they got out of the car and she was holding the infant in the front seat,” Shayna Murray, whose family owns Chevy’s Ice Cream, said.

Murray said they were supposed to start opening up the shop this past weekend, but were glad they hit some roadblocks.

“Then this happened and you’re looking and you’re saying ‘thank God all those things happened that we’re annoying me,’ because this could’ve ended a lot differently,” Murray said.

We are told the insurance company for the shop is looking into the damage.

Marcoux, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Aside from operating under the influence, police said, Marcoux was also facing charges of operating to endanger as well as marked lanes violation, and speeding.