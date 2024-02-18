Bellingham convenience store robber caught over 1 week later, police say

Bellingham Police gained custody of a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint in Bellingham, Massachusetts and then escaped after a police car and foot chase that ended near Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Authorities said they retrieved Agapito Davila, a 41-year-old from Woonsocket, from Lowell, Massachusetts and returned him to the Bellingham Police Department on Sunday.

On Feb. 10, Davila was observed exhibiting “suspicious behavior” outside the Bellingham Beer and Wine located near 20 North Main Street, according to Officer Bradlee Chofay of the Bellingham Police Department. After Davila left the store and got into his car, officers discovered the vehicle he was driving was stolen and began a pursuit after the car.

Police then learned that the convenience store had just been robbed at gunpoint. During the car chase that ended near Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Avila leapt from the car and ran on foot while his vehicle rolled down the street unoccupied. He was not immediately located afterwards.

After the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services conducted an investigation, Avila was identified, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The charges in the warrant included masked armed robbery, larceny, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property of over $1,200.

On Saturday evening, police were given a tip that Davila was at a particular address in Lowell, Massachusetts. After getting a search warrant, Lowell Police and the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team carried out the warrant and took Davila into custody.

Davila was transferred to Norfolk County House of Corrections to await transport. His arraignment will be held Tuesday at Milford District Court.

Any questions or additional information about the incident can be directed to public information officer Detective Sergeant Stephen Daigle at sdaigle@bellinghamma.org.