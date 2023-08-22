Boston

Water damage closes Northeastern University dorm ahead of new school year

The problem at White Hall was being evaluated by structural engineering experts, according to the school, with recommendations for next steps expected within a couple of weeks

By Asher Klein

White Hall at Northeastern University on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Some first-year students at Northeastern University are getting new room assignments just weeks before the start of the fall semester after significant water damage closed a dormitory at the Boston campus.

White Hall was closed over "significant water damage impacting the structure of the interior and exterior brick walls," a university spokeswoman said Tuesday. The damage was discovered during a planned project on the outside of the dorm.

The five-story building, on Huntington Avenue at Forsyth Street, also houses a Qdoba restaurant, which was temporarily closed as well, according to a listing online. A phone call to the restaurant went unanswered Tuesday.

The problem was being evaluated by structural engineering experts, according to the school, with recommendations for next steps expected within a couple of weeks.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"We are always prepared for unexpected disruptions and we are able to make beds available on campus on short notice," the spokeswoman, Vice President of Communications Renata Nyul, said in a statement.

Northeastern's fall semester begins Wednesday, Sept. 6.

This article tagged under:

BostonHousingNortheastern University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us