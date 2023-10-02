‘We all loved him': Teammates and fans alike mourn legendary Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield

The loss of famed former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield has proven to be a devastating loss for the team and the Boston community, with tributes pouring in from those who knew him best, along with thousands of sports fans who admired his talent on the field and contributions as a broadcaster and community leader off the field.

At just 57-years-old – it seems unfair someone who’s done so much good for the community would die so young. Wakefield was beloved by Red Sox Nation for so much more than was he accomplished from the mound.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

His 17-year career was capped off by two World Series Championships — including his personal redemption after a tough end to the playoffs in 2003 — helping to break the curse and win the pennant in 2004.

The knuckleballer had 200 career wins.

“He exemplifies what this uniform is and it’s not just the name on the back, it’s the name on the front, it’s what he’s done in the community, the way he’s represented and respected the game," Wakefield's former teammate Jason Varitek said.

Ask any of his former teammates, and it was his selfless character, his charity work off the field, and how he lived his life as a husband, father and friend that will be his legacy.

Boston City Hall is lit in Red Sox colors tonight in honor of Tim Wakefield and all that he contributed to his team and our city. I extend my sincere condolences to Tim’s family and all who share in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/DYqiHLdFHM — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) October 2, 2023

“I saw him Sept. 14 and he went to my office, and he was having his thing the next day, and he was just a regular guy, talking to me, talking about baseball and he said I’ll be fine, I’m gonna be fine," Alex Cora said.

It wasn't just his teammates remembering Wakefield — he was also in the thoughts and hearts of Red Sox fans in Boston on Sunday.

“He’s a role model, he certainly put all of his efforts toward doing good for others," Red Sox fan Steve Marcus said. "I think it’s our opportunity now to keep him and everyone who’s suffering with cancer in our thoughts and prayers.”

Another fan commented on just how quickly it seems like the world lost Wakefield.

“We just heard about it two days ago and then all of a sudden he passes away, just shocking," the fan said. "Family guy, very likeable, teammates all loved him, we all loved him.”

Tim Wakefield leaves behind his wife and two children.