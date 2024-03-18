Massachusetts

Westborough police seek missing woman

Westborough Police Department

Police in Westborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since last week.

Olivia Colby was last seen Thursday on Mountain View Drive, police said Monday.

Colby is described as being about 5'7 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a green army jacket, police said.

A missing person poster shared by police says while Colby could be anywhere, she may be in the Lowell area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-366-3060.

