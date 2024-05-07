Westford

Car crashes over wall at Westford shopping center; driver hurt

Westford police said the crash, off Littleton Road, was reported about 12:14 p.m.

A car that apparently crashed off an embankment at a shopping plaza in Westford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A car crashed off an embankment at a shopping plaza in Westford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, and its driver was hospitalized.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. Police and firefighters were at the scene, near a Market Basket grocery store at the Cornerstone Square shopping plaza.

Westford police said the crash, off Littleton Road, was reported about 12:14 p.m. They were still investigating what took place about 90 minutes later.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Westford news

Tewksbury Apr 12

Driver who intentionally hit state police cruiser on I-495 captured in Westford, police say

Westford Mar 23

Traffic delays expected as tractor-trailer full of pineapples rolls over in Westford

This article tagged under:

Westford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us