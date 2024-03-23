Traffic delays expected as tractor-trailer full of pineapples rolls over in Westford

Authorities responded to a tractor-trailer rollover in Westford, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Mass. State Police say they responded to a two vehicle crash that caused a tractor-trailer to roll over off the side of the road on Route 495 Northbound.

The driver was transported to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the truck was hauling thousands of pineapples and many fell on to the brush on the side of the road.

This morning Troopers responded to Rt 495NB in Westford for a 2-vehicle crash that caused a tractor-trailer to rollover off side of the road. Driver was taken to Lowell General w/ minor injuries. The truck was hauling thousands of pineapples, many of which spilled onto the brush. pic.twitter.com/d5PTLXE9mW — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 23, 2024

MSP has updated that cleanup of the spilled pineapples has started, two lanes on Route 495 are closed, one is still open.