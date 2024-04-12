What it's like to run the Boston Marathon while visually-impaired

Not only is the Boston Marathon the world’s oldest, but organizers also say it is the world’s most inclusive. The vision of the Boston Athletic Association is to support a world where all people can benefit from running and an active lifestyle.

With that spirit in mind, we caught up with a visually impaired marathoner and his guide. And let’s just say, there are obstacles along the way, during a marathon, that a person with vision might not anticipate.

Kyle Robidoux is legally blind. He will run the 2024 Boston Marathon with some help from his runner guide, Taylor Taylor Slesinksi.

“It makes running a team sport, which is fabulous," Robidoux explains.