What to know about the Sumner Tunnel shutdown

The Sumner Tunnel will close down for eight weeks starting next week, and the traffic impact is expected to be expansive and for many, frustrating.

How to get around

For the past year, the tunnel has already been closed down on most weekends as the repair work began, and residents say the shakeup to the traffic pattern has been noticeable. It will be compounded by the full closure that will run from July 5 through August 31.

There will be detours posted during the closures, and it's expected that most cars will re-route to the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge. Drivers should expect significant delays - around 39,000 cars travel through the tunnel daily, including traffic from Logan Airport.

The Massachusetts Port Authority is warning drivers who plan to come to Logan between July 5 and August 31 to give themselves an extra two hours of drive time with the expected increased congestion.

Travelers can use the Silver or Blue lines to access the airport. The Logan Express, the Logan Water Taxi, or the Hingham/Hull Ferry are also options.

The Blue Line will be free for riders during this time, officials also encouraging people to use the Commuter Rail or to take one of the ferries instead.

Travelers should look to use public transit whenever possible.

Residents and business owners in East Boston, South Boston, and the waterfront should expect to see more traffic in the area. The North End should expect noise and vibrations during active construction work.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says you can use the Mass511 website or download the app to get updates in real time.

What work is being done

The closure is part of a massive restoration project for the tunnel, which was built in the 1930s. Years of heavy use and age have led to significant needs for updates - from exposed rebar to chipped concrete to broken lights and cracked wall panels.

The project will include bringing the whole space up to code, and will include a new ceiling, new roadway surface, repaired walls and new lights.

This closure is meant to propel the project forward but it won't be the last - the summer closure will give way to continued weekend closures in the fall, and a second summer closure is expected in 2024.

