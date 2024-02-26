Steward Health Care

What's next in the Steward Health Care saga?

The health system didn't turn in sufficient financial data to the state by Friday's deadline

By Marc Fortier

It's unclear what the next steps are for the troubled Steward Health Care system.

Steward is reportedly $50 million behind on hits rent, and Gov. Maura Healey gave the system until the end of last week to submit financial statements.

Then on Friday, the governor's office put out a statement indicating that the health system didn't turn in sufficient information and asked them to move out of Massachusetts.

“The financial information that Steward provided this week continues to be incomplete and insufficient. What Steward must do from this point forward is clear – complete an orderly transition out of Massachusetts," the governor's office said in a statement.

Many are concerned that if Steward shuts down the nine hospitals it operates in the state, the other hospitals won't be able to handle the influx of patients.

