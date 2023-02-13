Local

Maine

Wild Ducks Found Dead in Maine Test Positive for Bird Flu

Six hooded mergansers were found dead in Winthrop's Mill Stream

Getty Images

Wildlife authorities in Maine said six wild ducks found dead in a stream in Winthrop have tested positive for bird flu.

The hooded mergansers were found dead in Mill Stream and tested positive for a highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Friday.

The wildlife department said the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Iowa confirmed the strain to be the kind circulating in Maine. The department said the strain is highly contagious and can spread and mutate between wild and domestic flocks of birds.

The disease rarely infects humans. It poses a threat to poultry operations, however. Bird flu has been detected in wild birds as well as poultry in every state in New England.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Maine wildlife department said residents who raise domestic birds should contain and separate them from wild birds whenever possible. Residents should also be cautious about about getting bird waste on clothing or boots, and should sanitize thoroughly after encountering it, the department said.

The hooded merganser is a small diving duck that is popular with bird-watchers.

More Maine stories

Maine Feb 11

Lobster Fishers Sue to Block Closure Meant to Aid Whales

Maine Feb 6

Rare Bird Returns to Maine for Second Straight Year

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us