Wind gusts Monday, warmer temps on the way later in the week

Wind gusts increase Monday morning as an upper-level system exits. A wind advisory is in place across southern New England as west-northwest wind gusts could reach 55 mph at times Monday. That's going to add in a wind chill to the already cool highs.

Highs will be in the low 40s, feeling like the low 30s. More in the way of clouds Monday, with skies clearing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Much of the region will be on the dry side with the exception of the northern mountains, where snow showers will continue thanks to a strong westerly, upsloping wind. Wind will also increase from the west during the day thanks to a strong low-level jet.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Winds are expected to gust over 40 mph at times and diminish late in the day. Highs will be in the 40s south, 30s north.

Drier conditions follow through mid-week, with temperatures moderating into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and making a good swing at 60 Thursday.