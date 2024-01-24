With candidates decided in the NH primary, ballots will be delivered

With the candidates decided in the nation's first primary of 2024, it's time for the votes to be officially delivered.

Even though the first-in-the-nation primary is over, and the winners have been declared, the process doesn't stop there. The ballots still need to be preserved for the record.

Jennifer Nassour and Jaquetta Van Zandt weigh in on the state of the GOP race in New Hampshire with polls set to close in under an hour.

Sheriffs from across New Hampshire will head to the secretary of state's office in Concord Wednesday to deliver the return of votes. Essentially, at each polling location, there's a marked checklist that's certified by the officers and then sent to the state archives after the primary election.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

These ballots are expected to be dropped off throughout Wednesday morning.