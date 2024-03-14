Woman airlifted after Medfield crash

An SUV and a truck collided Wednesday afternoon in Medfield, Massachusetts.

The crash happened at the busy intersection of West Street and North Meadows Road, near the Goddard School. It was caught on surveillance camera.

School owner Tshering Gurung was working in her office and ran outside.

"I heard, like, a huge 'thud' sound," she said. "The woman in the SUV was all covered with the air bags, and bystanders were trying to help her out."

The 60-year-old woman had to be freed from her vehicle. She was flown to a hospital with what's believed to be a broken hip and other injuries. Her SUV was demolished.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.