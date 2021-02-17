Woman Arrested on Murder Charge in Killing at Home in Central Mass.

A woman has been arrested in the killing of a 68-year-old woman in Central Massachusetts last week, authorities said.

Brenda Mayhew, a 54-year-old from Palmer, faces a murder charge in the woman's death after being arrested Tuesday, Palmer police said Wednesday.

On the morning of Feb. 8, officers responding to a 911 call found a woman dead and two others injured at a home in Palmer on Fox Street, police said.

The woman who died has been identified as Marcia Wilson, a 68-year-old from Palmer. The two others were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries, the other to be evaluated and treated, according to police.

Mayhew was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center on Tuesday and booked at Palmer police headquarters, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Mayhew had an attorney. She was being arraigned Wednesday, police said.

Authorities haven't said what they believe took place in the killing, or said how Wilson died. The investigation remains ongoing.