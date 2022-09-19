Woman, Daughter Trying to Get Into Boston School Assaulted Officers, DA Says

A mother and daughter trying to get into a Boston school to confront a student last week were arrested on assault charges, officials said Monday. The incident prompted a lockdown at the school.

The pair, 31 and 14 years old, assaulted police officers when they tried to get into South Boston's Excel High School at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Boston police were called to the school to assist a school resource officer, prosecutors said, and the officers saw the woman screaming at school personnel as she and her daughter tried to get inside — officials told the police officers a student had spit on the daughter.

When the woman wouldn't stop trying to get inside, the officers started to arrest her, but her daughter punched one of the officers, prosecutors said. Later, when putting the woman in a police cruiser, she allegedly kicked an officer as well, and officials said she was later found with a blade in her possession.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The mother, who wasn't identified, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said. Her bail was set at $250 and she was told to stay away from the school.

The girl, who was also not identified, had yet to face charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest in juvenile court.

"This was a violent incident, and a very sad one," interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "There were proper channels available to address the underlying issue alleged by the people involved. Instead, they chose and stuck with a path that led to arrests and arraignments."