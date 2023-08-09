Woman dead after crash in Maine

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Jonesboro, Maine on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash on Route 1 near the Columbia Falls town line at around 12:45 p.m.

Police say a 2018 Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line of the road and struck a 2003 Subaru Forester.

A passenger of the Subaru, 68-year-old Diana O’Neal of Machias was declared dead at the scene.

The operators of both vehicles and a 15-year-old passenger were transported to Downeast Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.