Maine

Woman dead after fire in Harrington, Maine

Harrington Fire responded to 19 Becky Lane at around 7:32 p.m.

fire truck generic
NBC Bay Area

One woman is dead after a large fire in Harrington, Maine on Wednesday night.

Harrington Fire responded to 19 Becky Lane at around 7:32 p.m.

Authorities say they discovered a truck camper on fire with a woman inside.

Investigators believe the woman was 40-year-old Carol Curtis, who was living in the camper on the property.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Curtis was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed, authorities say.

The fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us