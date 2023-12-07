Woman dead after fire in Harrington, Maine

One woman is dead after a large fire in Harrington, Maine on Wednesday night.

Harrington Fire responded to 19 Becky Lane at around 7:32 p.m.

Authorities say they discovered a truck camper on fire with a woman inside.

Investigators believe the woman was 40-year-old Carol Curtis, who was living in the camper on the property.

Curtis was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed, authorities say.

The fire is under investigation.