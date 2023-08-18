car crash

Woman dead, second driver charged in head-on SUV crash in Littleton

A Mazda CX-5 collided with a 2010 Dodge SUV that investigators found had entered Mass. Route 2 going the wrong way

By Asher Klein

A woman was killed when two SUVs crashed head-on early Thursday morning in Littleton, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

The driver who survived the crash with serious injuries, a 22-year-old woman from Leominster, is facing charges of negligent and reckless driving, as well as a wrong way violation, state police said.

The other driver died. Police said she was Geetika Guruprasad, a 25-year-old from Somerville.

The crash took place about 12:42 Thursday morning at roughly the 114-mile marker of Route 2. Guruprasad's Mazda CX-5 collided with the other SUV, a 2010 Dodge, which investigators found had entered the highway going the wrong way.

Guruprasad was pronounced dead after she was rushed to Emerson Hospital in Concord.

The crash remained under investigation by state police on Friday.

