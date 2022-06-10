Woman Dies in Dump Truck Crash on Cape Cod

A woman was killed when a dump truck collided with her SUV Friday morning on Cape Cod, police said.

The two vehicles collided as the woman pulled out of the Heritage Plaza business park in Sandwich at about 9:48 a.m., according to the local police.

The woman, a 66-year-old from Sandwich driving a Kia Soul, was found dead, police said.

The crash closed Massachusetts Route 130 between Cotuit Road and Quaker Meeting House Road while local, county and state officials processed the scene. Sandwich police are still investigating, they said.