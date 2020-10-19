Local

Woman Feeding Newborn Struck by Stray Bullet in RI, Police Say

"She’s very shocked, she doesn’t feel good," the woman's husband said

A Rhode Island woman feeding her newborn baby in her apartment has been struck by a stray bullet apparently fired from outside the building.

Providence police responded to gunfire on Ridge Street at about 11 p.m. Sunday. 

The woman said she had been struck in the leg by a round that passed through her wall, according to police. She was not the intended target. 

She was taken to the hospital but the injuries are not life threatening. The baby was not hurt. 

“She can only thank God, that it was on the leg. What if it was this area, or it hit the baby. She’s very shocked, she doesn’t feel good,” the woman's husband told NBC affiliate WJAR.

No one was in custody and the shooting remains under investigation.

