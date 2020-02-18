Local
Woman Found Dead At Maine Home, Husband Found Unresponsive, Police Say

Maine State Police announced that they and Hampden Police are investigating

By Abby Vervaeke

A woman has been found dead at her home in Hampden, Maine, where her husband was unresponsive as well, police said.

The man was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center by ambulance, Maine State Police said in a statement Tuesday morning, hours after the couple was discovered.

State police and Hampden Police are investigating the incident on Kennebec Road, according to state police.

Police didn't identify the woman or the man, and didn't say what condition the man was in. They did say they are investigating the circumstances of the woman's death.

