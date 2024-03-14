Woman found outside Ashby home; death not considered suspicious

There did not appear to be a threat to the public, though the investigation was ongoing late Thursday afternoon

By Asher Klein

First responders near where a woman was found unresponsive in Ashby, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The woman was later pronounced dead.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was found unresponsive and pronounced dead outside a home in Ashby, Massachusetts, Thursday, authorities said.

The woman's death, which was under investigation for hours after she was discovered unresponsive outside a home on Richardson Road about 12:55 p.m., does not appear suspicious, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Ashby Police Chief Derek Pepple.

They didn't identify the woman beyond that she was 58.

There did not appear to be a threat to the public, though the investigation was ongoing late Thursday afternoon. First responders were at the scene for several hours

