Woman's Body Pulled From Merrimack River

The body of a woman was pulled from the Merrimack River in New Hampshire on Friday.

The Manchester Fire Department's boat unit responded Friday afternoon to a report of a person in the water near the Interstate 293 overpass.

Fire officials say the body was spotted by a person in a canoe and that a Manchester police officer had already pulled the body ashore by the time fire officials arrived in their two rescue boats.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Manchester police and New Hampshire Marine Patrol are investigating, along with the medical examiner's office.

No other details were immediately available.