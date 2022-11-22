Local

Bolton

Worcester Man, 31, Killed in Crash on I-495 in Bolton

The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police

By Matt Fortin

A Worcester, Massachusetts, man was killed Monday when his car was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Bolton, state police announced.

Around 10:35 a.m. Monday, the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her car in the area of the 69.6 mile marker on I-495, state police said. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry cut across lanes of traffic, hitting a Lexus NX200. Both cars swerved off into the median, where they each rolled over.

The driver of the Lexus, a 31-year-old man from Worcester, died in the wreck, state police said. His name has not been released.

Police did not say if the Toyota driver, identified only as a 30-year-old woman from Chicopee, suffered any injuries.

The left lane of I-495 was closed at the scene of the crash for about three hours, reopening around 1:30 p.m., state police said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fatal crash. It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed. An investigation is ongoing.

