Worcester

Worcester police searching for 2 missing girls

Worcester Police Department

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for two young girls who have been reported missing in the last week.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Worcester Police Department asked for the public's help to find 12-year-old Angelina Tran.

Authorities said Tran ran away from a Lincoln Street program, but they did not say when this occurred. She was last seen running toward Belmont Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a separate post Tuesday afternoon, police requested public assistance in the search for 11-year-old Amy Muriel.

Police said Muriel walked away from Union Hill School, but did not say when. They noted she might be in the area of the Hill-O-Ween, an event advertised on the same Facebook page as being held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at 91 Dorchester Street.

Local

Boston Bruins 25 mins ago

Charlie McAvoy suspended for illegal hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson

politics 55 mins ago

Boston City Council elections: The candidates for District 7

The police department did not give a physical description of Muriel or say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Tran is described as being about 4'11. Police say when she was last seen, she was wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, and green pants with cartoon characters on them.

Anyone with information about either missing child is asked to call 508-799-8606 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us