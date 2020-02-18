Local
Craft Beer

2 of the World’s Best Breweries Are From Massachusetts: Ranking

Three Massachusetts-based breweries made RateBeer's Top 100 list, and a Vermont brewery top the list

By Abby Vervaeke

Beer
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Beer lovers in Massachusetts do not need to travel far to enjoy a great brew. Two of the top 10 best breweries in the world are in the Bay State, according to RateBeer's recent ranking.

Boston-based Trillium Brewing Company came in third and Tree House Brewing Company in Charlton came in fourth. A third Massachusetts-based company, Jack's Abby Brewing, was not far behind in 29th.

Trillium has been featured on the list every year since 2015 and Tree House Brewing Company has been featured every year since 2017. Jack's Abby Brewing has been featured every year since 2016.

The very best brewery isn't very far, either — that honor went to Hill Farmstead Brewery in Greensboro, Vermont, just north of Montpelier.

RateBeer is a beer-ranking website for craft beer enthusiasts. Its rankings are based primarily on brewers’ 2019 performances.

