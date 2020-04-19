Wrong-Way Crash Kills 2, 1 Critical in Westborough

A wrong-way crash has killed two people in Westborough, Massachusetts on Saturday evening.

State Police responded to calls of a wrong-way driver traveling north on I-495 Southbound near Hopkinton. The crash occurred close to Exit 22 in Westborough.

Police discovered one of the vehicles involved matched descriptions of the wrong-way car. Viktoria I. Staskievich, 43, of Braintree, was travelling northbound on I-495 Southbound, when it struck a 2018 Chevrolet Trax head-on. Staskievich was the only occupant of the vehicle. The Chevrolet was driven by Adam Nazare, 27, of Attleboro.

Staskievich was transported to UMass Lakeside in Worcester, where she was later determined to be deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Nazare was pronounced dead on scene, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Nazare’s passenger, a 83-year-old woman from Attleboro, was also transported to UMass Lakeside in Worcester, where she remains in critical condition.

During the crash investigation and reconstruction, all lanes were closed to travel, with traffic diverted off I-495 at Exit 23A/B in Westborough. All lanes were opened at approximately 11:47 p.m.