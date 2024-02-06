Yarmouth police officer injured by vehicle while working traffic detail

A police officer was hit by a vehicle in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning on Route 28, the department said.

The officer was alert when he was taken to a hospital in the Boston area, police said. The driver stayed at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash on the highway near Rosemary Lane, but police said the officer was working on a traffic detail and wearing high-visibility clothing. They didn't share the officer's condition.

Yarmouth police were investigating what happened with the help of regional investigators.