YMCA will provide daytime services to sheltered migrants

The YMCA of Greater Boston is partnering with the state to support migrants living in the state transportation building in Boston.

"The Wang YMCA of Chinatown will provide programming, food, and a warm and welcoming environment for migrants during the daytime hours when the temporary shelter is not available," the YMCA of Greater Boston announced Wednesday morning.

Stakeholders plan an 11:30 a.m. press conference at the Wang YMCA of Chinatown (8 Oak St W, Chinatown) to discuss the partnership with Gov. Maura Healey's office "to support migrants living in temporary overnight shelter at the Park Plaza Transportation Building."

State emergency assistance director L. Scott Rice plans to join YMCA President and CEO David Shapiro to visit the program.

The Legislature has let Gov. Healey handle the emergency shelter crisis and cap the state's strained shelter capacity at 7,500 families despite a state law that allegedly guarantees shelter for families in need. House and Senate Democrats can't agree on legislation that could impose overflow shelter requirements or new crisis reporting mandates on the Healey administration.

The emergency shelter system is serving families from Massachusetts as well as many asylum seekers arriving from other countries.

Both branches plan to hold 11 a.m. sessions on Wednesday. Supplemental budget bills containing shelter funding and directives were sent to a six-member conference committee on Nov. 15.