Local

COVID-19

Yo-Yo Ma, positive for COVID, pulls out of Tanglewood engagements

By Asher Klein

Yo-Yo Ma 2016
Getty Images

Famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma has COVID-19 and won't take part in several upcoming performances at Tanglewood, the Boston Sympony Orchestra announced Thursday morning.

Ma was due to hold a workshop at 2 p.m. Thursday, but it was canceled over the musician's diagnosis. He won't peform in the Boston Symphony Orchestra's concert Sunday afternoon or the open rehearsal the day before.

Soprano Renée Fleming has been tapped to fill in, singing Richard Strauss songs in place of Ma's Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1. performance.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

COVID-19 levels have been ticking up in Massachusetts over the last several weeks, with the amount detected in wastewater higher than it's been since late March.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Boston Symphony Orchestratanglewood
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us