1 Dead, 3 Injured in Crash on I-91 North on Longmeadow/Enfield, Conn. Line

One person has died and three others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north on the Enfield and Longmeadow, Massachusetts, line on Sunday.

Troopers from Massachusetts State Police responded to 91 north in Longmeadow, just inside the Connecticut line around 3 a.m.

According to police, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash. One person has died and three others are injured.

All three northbound lanes were closed for hours while police investigated. The area has since reopened.

