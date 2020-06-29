Haverhill

1 Dead, 4 Injured After Rollover Crash in Haverhill

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 495 in Haverhill

A man is dead and four others are injured after a fatal rollover crash on Route 495 in Haverhill, Massachusetts early Monday morning.

At 5:33 a.m., Massachusetts State Police responded to a crash on I-495 northbound in Haverhill. Troopers found a van that rolled over into an embankment.

A preliminary investigation indicates another the vehicle may have cut into the van's lane, causing the driver to swerve across lanes and over the guardrail.

Local

Massachusetts 20 hours ago

1 Person Shot in Roxbury, Boston Police Investigating

Somerset Jun 27

Mass. Couple Found Dead in Home by Relative, Police Investigating as Murder-Suicide

The driver of the van, 33-year-old Alexander R. Nunez of Chelmsford, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other passengers were transported to Lawrence Hospital with serious and minor injuries.

The right lane and breakdown lane at the scene of the crash were closed for about three hours to assist the investigation.

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusetts State Policefatal car crashroute 495
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us