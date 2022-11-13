1 Injured in Box Truck Rollover in Hooksett, NH

A man was injured after box truck rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the crash on I-93 South on the Exit 9S ramp at around 5:40 a.m. after a report of a rollover crash.

Police say the truck had rolled over and had partially blocked the ramp.

The driver, identified as a 21-year-old from Haverhill, Massachusetts, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

The ramp was closed for 90 minutes but has since been reopened, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact (603) 223-4381.