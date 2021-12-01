new haven

High School Senior Killed, Another Teen Injured in New Haven Crash

A senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School has died and another teenager is injured after a crash in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Sherman Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed off the road.

Emergency crews transported the driver of the vehicle and a passenger to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Her identity has not been released.

A New Haven school representative said she was a senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School.

The passenger, identified as an 18-year-old female, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling on Sherman Avenue and left the road before hitting a tree. The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

