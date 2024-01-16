Bahamas

10-year-old boy attacked by shark while on ‘Shark Tank' expedition in the Bahamas

The boy was taken to the hospital and listed as stable, police said

By Associated Press

Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas.
Getty Images

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a resort in the Bahamas, according to police.

The unidentified boy was hospitalized Monday after a shark attacked his right leg while he participated in what authorities said was a “Shark Tank” exhibition at a local resort on Paradise Island.

"I'm a police officer on the island, and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As for how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort," Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told NBC News on Tuesday.

Skippings added she couldn't explain what protections were in place at the "Shark Tank" expedition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The boy was taken to the hospital and listed as stable, police said.

Police did not identify the resort, but Atlantis Paradise Island offers shark experiences on site. The resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bahamas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us