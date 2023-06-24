Texas

12 taken to hospital following over-chlorination at Houston lazy river pool

Exposure to over-chlorination can cause eyes to burn, the throat to become sore, and even chemical-irritant-induced asthma.

By Joe Kottke and Dennis Romero | NBC News

KPRC-TV

Twelve people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a lazy river swimming pool in Houston was apparently over-chlorinated, city fire officials said Saturday.

The exposure happened shortly before 5 p.m. at a location in the Briarforest neighborhood, the Houston Fire Department said in a statement.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the cause "appears to be an over-chlorination of the pool(s)."

In an initial tweet, the department said seven children and three adults went to the hospital and some of the patients drove or rode in private vehicles.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Peña later said 12 people were transported from the pool.

Conditions for the patients were unavailable.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

TexasHouston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us