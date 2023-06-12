15-year-old from Conn. signs contract with New England Revolution

A 15-year-old from Unionville has signed a professional soccer contract with the New England Revolution, based in Foxboro, Mass.

Peyton Miller is now the youngest player in club history to sign a Major League Soccer contract.

He also became the youngest player to make his professional debut with Revolution II earlier this season in the developmental team’s season-opening victory.

Miller, a defender/midfielder, will join the MLS NEXT Pro roster for the remainder of the 2023 season before ascending to the MLS roster in 2024 as a Homegrown Player on a four-year contract with an additional one-year club option, according to the New England Revolution.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Miller is the second player in club history to ink a deal with the Revolution first team before his 16th birthday.

“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals. Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level,” Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said in a statement. “We are excited to continue working closely with Peyton as he continues his development here in New England.”

Miller said in a statement that he is “incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sign my first professional contract with the New England Revolution.”

“Taking this next step in my development is a dream come true and I appreciate my family and all of the coaches for the guidance and support that helped make this possible,” he went on to say.

The team said Miller joined the Revolution Academy in 2021.