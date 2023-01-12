New Hampshire

17-Year-Old Missing From Manchester, New Hampshire Hasn't Been Seen in a Week

Lorraine Springer-Aidoo, 17, was last seen wearing a backpack and a dark-colored jacket.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Manchester Police are asking for help to find a missing teen who has not been seen for a week.

Seventeen-year-old Lorraine Springer-Aidoo was last seen outside Manchester High School on January 4 around noon. She was seen walking across Main Street near the school.

Springer-Aidoo is described as 5'4, 150 lbs with white and black hair and dark-rimmed glasses. She was last seen wearing a backpack and a dark-colored jacket.

They are urging the public to call Manchester Police about Lorraine's whereabouts at 603-668-8711.

