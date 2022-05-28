2 Dead Cats, 16 Living Animals Taken From Conn. Home Due to ‘Squalid' Conditions: Officials

Four dogs, 12 cats and two deceased cats were taken out of a Plymouth home on Saturday after officers found the animals living in 'squalid' conditions, police said.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, around 12:00 pm., officers were contacted to do a well-being check at a Harwinton Avenue home after the owner of the residence wasn't heard from in 15 hours. Police said they believed the person may have needed assistance.

Responding officers said they saw several cats outside of the home. As police reached the side door, several kittens, believed to be four weeks old were discovered in the foyer.

As officers stepped inside of the home searching for the person who may need assistance, officials said they saw more cats in the home living in squalid conditions. The floors and carpets were covered in cat and dog feces, as well as cat urine, police said.

The Plymouth Police Department Animal Control Officers responded to the residence and removed four dogs, 12 cats and two deceased cats.

The incident remains under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department and the Animal Control Division. Police said traps were also installed in an attempt to capture the remaining cats on the property.

The resident of the home was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Torrington Health District and the Town of Plymouth Building Official came to the residence and determined the home was unhabitable and was condemned.

