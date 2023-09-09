dorchester

2 people shot in Dorchester

Authorities said they located a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Two people were injured in a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of shots fired on 12 Greendock street at around 5:26 a.m.

Authorities said they located a person suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A second person who was shot transported themselves to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There have been no arrests at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us