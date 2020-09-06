2 Staff Members at Windham Public Schools Test Positive for COVID-19

Two staff members at Windham Public Schools have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the superintendent.

Windham Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Youngberg said on Friday, the district informed all employees of two cases of COVID-19 within the Windham Public Schools staff.

There is one case at North Windham Elementary School and one case at Windham Middle School, Youngberg said.

"The affected individuals will no longer be on site as they recover, and there is no risk of additional exposure from either of these staff members at this time," Youngberg said in part in a statement.

Staff started back to school on August 27 for training, professional development, learning strategies and to prepare facilities for the return to school, officials said.

Although school was not in session last week, school officials said a few students visited Windham Middle and North Windham Schools by appointment. Those families were not in the same portion of the building as the identified cases, experts added.

"We understand that the concerns surrounding COVID-19 transmission is on everyone’s mind. WPS is committed to working closely with our local health department as the authorities in managing public health concerns," Youngberg added.

Windham Public Schools begins school on Tuesday with their hybrid model.