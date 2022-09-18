2 Teens Killed in Attleboro Crash

Two teens were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Police told WJAR-TV that they responded to South Avenue at West Street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported car crash into a tree.

The occupants, an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were killed. Their names have not been released.

Flowers, photos, a baseball bat and video game controller were among the items placed at a growing memorial at the site of the deadly crash.

The mayor of Attleboro told WJAR that speeding may have been a factor in the crash, noting it's a frequent problem in the area.

"A lot of people just hit the acceleration and they just go, and then it does bend probably about a third of a mile up the road," Paul Heroux said to WJAR. "And where it bends, that's where some of the accidents have there seemed to be happening in that area."

Another man died in a similar crash just down the road in August.

Heroux added that while police do monitor for speeding in the area, drivers need to do their part to drive safely and responsibly.

Attleboro police have not said what caused Sunday's crash. It remains under investigation.