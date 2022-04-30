2022 NFL Draft: Best Players Available for Patriots in Rounds 4-7

Perry: Here's who the Patriots should target on Day 3 of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh made it clear in his back-and-forth with reporters on Friday: Bill Belichick's team was looking to get faster and tougher this weekend.

They accomplished the former on Friday night, adding arguably the fastest receiver in the draft in the second round (Baylor's Tyquan Thornton) and then following that up by taking an uber athlete in the third round (Houston's Marcus Jones) at corner.

They accomplished the latter in drafting a guard with new-age athleticism and an old-school approach (Chattanooga's Cole Strange) in the first round.

If the Patriots want to continue with those trends going into Day 3 of the draft, how can they do it? They have three fourth-rounders, three sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder remaining so they'll have plenty of opportunities to add whatever characteristics they like.

They could get faster at inside linebacker by taking Penn State's Brandon Smith, who is a remarkable athlete for his size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds), but there are some concerns about his grit so perhaps that would be a non-starter for New England.

Adding Miami (Ohio)'s Dominique Robinson or Virginia Tech's Amare Barno would give the Patriots speed off the edge at outside linebacker. Sam Houston's Zyon McCollum and UTSA's Tariq Woolen would represent wildly speedy boundary-corner additions. Rutgers wideout Bo Melton and Memphis slot Calvin Austin will make their teams, wherever they end up, much faster on Saturday.

In terms of toughness, Michigan running back Hassan Haskins would certainly give the Patriots a bump there; he was honored with the Wolverines' Toughest Player Award as a senior. Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden would add toughness, as would Boston College interior offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom. (You can hear more about Lindstrom's story from BC coach Jeff Hafley on this edition of Next Pats.)

Here's a full list of Prototypical Patriots still available headed into Day 3. There are plenty...

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Micah McFadden, Indiana

Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Mike Rose, Iowa State

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Christopher Allen, Alabama

Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Jeremiah Moon, Florida

Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest

Thomas Booker, Stanford

Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Neil Farrell, LSU

Noah Elliss, Idaho

Eric Johnson, Missouri State

Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin

Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Josh Jobe, Alabama

Jack Jones, Arizona State

Josh Blackwell, Duke

Tony Adams, Illinois

Tre Avery, Rutgers

Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Percy Butler, Louisiana

Dane Belton, Iowa

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Zamir White, Georgia

Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers

Tyler Goodson, Iowa

Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

Master Teague, Ohio State

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Kevin Austin, Notre Dame

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Tanner Conner, Idaho State

Calvin Austin, Memphis

Kyle Philips, UCLA

Cade Otton, Washington

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

John FitzPatrick, Georgia

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

EJ Perry, Brown

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Chase Garbers, Cal

Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Jason Poe, Mercer

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Spencer Burford, UTSA

Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech