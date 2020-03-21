223 Cases of Coronavirus Now in Connecticut; State Announces Fifth Death

223 people in Connecticut have now tested positive or are presumptive positive for COVID-19, according to the most recent testing data released by the state on Saturday.

Of those cases, most are in Fairfield County.

The state also announced the fifth death of a Connecticut resident from coronavirus.

The resident was a man in his 80's who was resident of a nursing home in Stafford Springs, according to state officials.

He had been receiving treatment at Johnson Memorial Hospital.

This is the first death of a Connecticut resident in Tolland County and outside of Fairfield County.

The complete breakdown of coronavirus cases across the state is as follows:

140 are in Fairfield County

35 are in Hartford County

11 are in Litchfield County

6 are in Middlesex County

24 are in New Haven County

1 are in New London County

5 are in Tolland County

1 are in Windham County

Earlier on Saturday, NBC Connecticut learned about new cases across the state, including ones in the Uncas Health District and in Fairfield.

Governor Ned Lamont has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

More details on what is considered an essential business is expected to release on Sunday, but the state did provide some early guidance.

Lamont's latest executive order, his tenth since the coronavirus crisis began, was signed on Saturday and included modifications to DSS benefits to copayments on some state health insurance plans.

Lamont said the state has received more than 100 responses to individuals, businesses and organizations looking to donate personal protective equipment to the state.

Items being requested by the state at this time include:

N95 respirators

Face masks/surgical masks

Face shields

Surgical gowns

Gloves (nitrile, or non-latex)

Thermometers

Thermometer Covers

Hand sanitizer

Other medical items

If you have items you can donate, you are asked to fill out the online form at www.211ct.org/DonationsCOVID19.

Coronavirus Symptoms

The key symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the CDC are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms can appear in infected persons two to 14 days after exposure.

Coronavirus Prevention Steps

Steps for prevention from the CDC include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Steps to Self-Monitor for Coronavirus

Steps to self-monitor from the CDC include:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing. Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing. Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public. Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).

If you do get sick with a fever, cough or have trouble breathing, call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room and communicate with your doctor about your recent travel.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

The CDC has a special website set up with details about the coronavirus, including how it spreads and treatment.

Anyone with questions relating to coronavirus can call 2-1-1 or text "CTCOVID" to 898211. The 2-1-1 hotline is available 24 hours a day.

You can also visit the state's coronavirus information website here. Residents are encouraged to check the website for answers to questions before calling the hotline.

